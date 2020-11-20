Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

KURA stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,433 shares of company stock worth $15,748,087 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

