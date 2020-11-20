Kuende (KUE) 1-Day Volume Tops $103.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $164,429.20 and approximately $103.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kuende Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

