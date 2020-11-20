Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Knowles by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

