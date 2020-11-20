KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

