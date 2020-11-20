Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) received a €107.00 ($125.88) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.67 ($120.78).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €106.76 ($125.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €98.56. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.71. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12 month high of €110.24 ($129.69).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

