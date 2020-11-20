Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target Lowered to $6.75 at Knight Equity

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price target decreased by Knight Equity from $8.25 to $6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Knight Equity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

