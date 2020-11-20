Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) stock opened at C$5.40 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.73 and a twelve month high of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $703.87 million and a PE ratio of 27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.54.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

