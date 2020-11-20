Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) alerts:

TSE GUD opened at C$5.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $703.87 million and a P/E ratio of 27.14. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$4.73 and a one year high of C$8.12.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.