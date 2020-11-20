Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KIM. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.37.

NYSE:KIM opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 606,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 798.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 287,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 61,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

