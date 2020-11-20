Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Shares of KEYS opened at $117.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

