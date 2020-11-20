Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €119.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €119.00 ($140.00) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 39.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTX. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €146.86 ($172.77).

MTX stock opened at €196.00 ($230.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is €161.82 and its 200 day moving average is €152.17.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

