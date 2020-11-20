Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) a €42.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.75 ($45.59).

Shares of EVD opened at €49.08 ($57.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 52-week high of €61.55 ($72.41).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

