Kemacoin (KEMA) Market Capitalization Tops $26,683.83

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $26,683.83 and $132.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00260650 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00026606 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006665 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 212.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

