KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $33.89 on Monday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

