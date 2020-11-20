Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Acquires C$172,785.00 in Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Michael Benjamin Jr. Doolin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,785.

Karora Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

