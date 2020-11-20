Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Acquires C$172,785.00 in Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Michael Benjamin Jr. Doolin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,785.
Karora Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.
Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile
