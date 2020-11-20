Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $202,775 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $76.61 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $117.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.