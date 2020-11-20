K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.31. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 27.36. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total value of C$2,188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,128,600). Also, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,750 shares in the company, valued at C$7,014,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,800.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.