Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £111.53 ($145.71).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 8,052 ($105.20) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,900.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,569.14. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 52-week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

