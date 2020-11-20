JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PECGF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $1.67.
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Company Profile
