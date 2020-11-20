JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CREE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.16. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

