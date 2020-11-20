JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $66.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 786,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

