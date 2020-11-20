JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.