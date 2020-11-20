JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 157,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.