JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

