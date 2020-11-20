JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $111.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.80.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $103.63 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $105.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 171,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

