JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $111.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.80.
NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $103.63 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $105.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.95.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
