JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.91 ($32.83).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €31.15 ($36.64) on Monday. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.