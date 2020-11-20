JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

DB1 opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €151.16. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

