John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nov 20th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDGJF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

John Wood Group stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

