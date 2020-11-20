John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDGJF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

John Wood Group stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

