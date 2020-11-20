Jeffrey C. Royal Buys 2,000 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $15,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,236.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Financial stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

