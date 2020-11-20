Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Jefferson Security Bank stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. Jefferson Security Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement account, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection products.

