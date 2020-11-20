Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Canopy Growth Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the marijuana producer will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

NYSE CGC opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 788,813 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,914 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

