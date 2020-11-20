Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $36,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

