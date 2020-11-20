Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) to Hold

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $12.25 on Friday. Orica has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.
About Orica
