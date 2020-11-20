Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €6.40 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.76 ($7.96).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.02 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

