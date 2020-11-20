Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €68.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.51 ($99.42).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €71.24 ($83.81) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is €70.49 and its 200 day moving average is €73.23. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

