Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 19 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.35.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

