Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 131,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

