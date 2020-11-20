Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

