Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,423 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

