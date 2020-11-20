Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,075,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XEL opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.