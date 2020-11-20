Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

