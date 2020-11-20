Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE stock opened at $194.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $196.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.