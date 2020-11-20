Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 654,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,393,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,347,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

