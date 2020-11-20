Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

