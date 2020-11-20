Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 272,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 187.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 225,430 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 44.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200,342 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 422,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 191,188 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.