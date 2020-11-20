Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 150,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 177,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59.

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

