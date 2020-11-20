Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.24. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.