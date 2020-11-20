Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.
NASDAQ ITRN opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.24. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
