Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ITRN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.48 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.24. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

