Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ITRN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.48 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.24. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
