Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period. 30.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.