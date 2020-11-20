iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IBB opened at $138.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.01. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after acquiring an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

